EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

DGRO stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

