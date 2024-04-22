Eight Capital Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$12.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDO. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.25.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.40. 291,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.50 and a beta of 0.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.33 and a 52 week high of C$11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5495825 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

