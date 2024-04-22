Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $15.04

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $14.40. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 466,984 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

