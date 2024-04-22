Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Electroneum has a market cap of $79.39 million and $1.05 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002283 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,383,755 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

