Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Critical Comparison

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Electrovaya and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya 1.79% 12.44% 2.40% Amprius Technologies -406.23% -56.74% -40.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Electrovaya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 4 0 3.00 Amprius Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a summary of current recommendations for Electrovaya and Amprius Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Electrovaya presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 279.04%. Amprius Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 559.09%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Electrovaya.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electrovaya and Amprius Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $44.06 million 2.30 -$1.48 million $0.02 149.57 Amprius Technologies $9.05 million 17.81 -$36.78 million ($0.43) -4.09

Electrovaya has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrovaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electrovaya beats Amprius Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

