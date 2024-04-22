Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,435,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,339,000 after purchasing an additional 88,016 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $731.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,126. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $370.68 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $694.87 billion, a PE ratio of 126.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $763.83 and its 200 day moving average is $662.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

