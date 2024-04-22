Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $4.93 on Monday, reaching $731.24. 1,475,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,607. The stock has a market cap of $694.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $763.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $370.68 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

