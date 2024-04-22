Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $731.33. 2,266,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.88 billion, a PE ratio of 125.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $370.68 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $763.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $661.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

