Elite Life Management LLC Invests $222,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Elite Life Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $383.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,133. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $398.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.10.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

