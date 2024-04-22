Elite Life Management LLC Invests $3.53 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elite Life Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 73,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 21.1% of Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,916,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,690,840. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

