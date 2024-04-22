Elite Life Management LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 516 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.0% of Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,016.9% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 56,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,305,000 after purchasing an additional 51,456 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,939 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,727 shares of company stock worth $8,170,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $714.42. The stock had a trading volume of 551,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,940. The company has a market capitalization of $316.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $730.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $661.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $476.75 and a 52 week high of $787.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.28.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

