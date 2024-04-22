Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 24,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 77,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $784.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $785.09 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 155,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $1,179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

