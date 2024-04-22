Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Insider Tim Anderson Purchases 5,000 Shares

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) insider Tim Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £1,800 ($2,240.76).

Tim Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Tim Anderson purchased 30,000 shares of Empresaria Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,444.54).

Empresaria Group Stock Down 1.3 %

LON EMR opened at GBX 35.03 ($0.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £17.31 million, a PE ratio of -608.33 and a beta of 0.69. Empresaria Group plc has a one year low of GBX 30.75 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 63.50 ($0.79). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Empresaria Group Cuts Dividend

About Empresaria Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Empresaria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.67%.

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

