Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 36.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after buying an additional 2,756,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 11.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,717,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $35.35. 12,529,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

