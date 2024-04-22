Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 501.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 2,928.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 19.2% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 27,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIRE. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Encore Wire stock opened at $284.40 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $138.20 and a 12 month high of $295.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Further Reading

