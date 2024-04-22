Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Earns Market Perform Rating from CJS Securities

CJS Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $284.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.75 and its 200-day moving average is $215.98. Encore Wire has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCG Investment Co grew its stake in Encore Wire by 3.8% in the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,993,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Further Reading

