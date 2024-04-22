Encore Wire (WIRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Encore Wire to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Encore Wire stock opened at $284.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $138.20 and a fifty-two week high of $295.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.27.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 572,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,846,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 364.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 118,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,833,000 after buying an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WIRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

