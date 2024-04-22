Encore Wire (WIRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Encore Wire to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $284.40 on Monday. Encore Wire has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $295.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.75 and its 200 day moving average is $216.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WIRE shares. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Encore Wire by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Encore Wire by 132.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

See Also

