Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.49. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 2,174,470 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.46 million, a P/E ratio of 130.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 459,393 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,160,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 140,838 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 171,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

