Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EFX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.38.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Enerflex Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:EFX traded down C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$7.80. 61,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,951. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$5.44 and a 52 week high of C$11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$966.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.5956552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.