Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,829,989 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 2,854,511 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $5.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $853.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 263.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

