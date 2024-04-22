Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.84. 2,441,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,392,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,097,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

