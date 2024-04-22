enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on enGene in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on enGene in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
View Our Latest Analysis on enGene
Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene
enGene Stock Performance
Shares of ENGN traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,665. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than enGene
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Tesla Stock Analysis: Insights and Future Projections
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- CarMax: Is There a Silver Lining to the Earnings Car Wreck?
Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.