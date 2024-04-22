enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Shares Gap Up to $14.85

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $15.49. enGene shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 3,243 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Get enGene alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENGN

enGene Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Finally, Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,097,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.