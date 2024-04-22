ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.47. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

