Entain (ENT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Entain (LON: ENT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/18/2024 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,089 ($13.56) price target on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) price target on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/12/2024 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) price target on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Entain had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,310 ($16.31) to GBX 1,140 ($14.19). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Entain Price Performance

Shares of ENT traded up GBX 16.31 ($0.20) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 853.71 ($10.63). The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 834.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 894.20. Entain Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 718.20 ($8.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,516.50 ($18.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. The company has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Entain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s payout ratio is -1,276.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entain

In other news, insider Stella David bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £478,400 ($595,543.38). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

