EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 30,466 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,391 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.85. The company had a trading volume of 360,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,698. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

