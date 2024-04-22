EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.33.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.90. 2,576,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,009. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 61.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in EOG Resources by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 28,077 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 51.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 91,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.