EOS (EOS) Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. EOS has a market cap of $963.26 million and $107.41 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001290 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001319 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001234 BTC.

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,123,761,384 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,767,724 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

