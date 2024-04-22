Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,659.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $862.50.

Equinix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $751.63. 251,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $672.88 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $833.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $802.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

