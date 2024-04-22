Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 22nd (CLH, CRDL, DDOG, FITB, GIS, GLPG, HBAN, KARO, KRYS, KURA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 22nd:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Eight Capital currently has C$16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $455.00 target price on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$27.50.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

