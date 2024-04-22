Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 22nd (CLH, CRDL, DDOG, FITB, GIS, GLPG, HBAN, KARO, KRYS, KURA)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 22nd:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Eight Capital currently has C$16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $455.00 target price on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$27.50.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

