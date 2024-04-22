Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.610-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.840-2.940 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ELS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

