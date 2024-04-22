Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.84-2.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.70. 1,459,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

