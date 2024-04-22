ether.fi (ETHFI) One Day Volume Hits $132.01 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00006143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. ether.fi has a market cap of $473.06 million and $132.01 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ether.fi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi was first traded on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 4.09253367 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $107,342,151.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ether.fi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ether.fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ether.fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ether.fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.