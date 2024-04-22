Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Cap of $4.16 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $28.33 or 0.00042641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.16 billion and $176.77 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,445.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.91 or 0.00774943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00129084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.00184940 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00051113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00109238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,681,988 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

