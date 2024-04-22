Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $55.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46. Etsy has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $104.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The business had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

