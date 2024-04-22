Eva Renee Barnett Sells 12,253 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $356,072.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,445,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $115,023.02.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $105,919.50.

Immunovant Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $28.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.65. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $45.58.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,548,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $6,473,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 43.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,290,000 after buying an additional 764,530 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMVT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

