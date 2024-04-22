EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Down 4.9%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.04. 6,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 43,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 3,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

