Evercore ISI Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $47.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.71. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,378,000 after acquiring an additional 43,241 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.