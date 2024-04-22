Evercore ISI Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $2,900.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,759.14.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,869.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,768.64 and a 52 week high of $3,023.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,783.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,393.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

