Evercore ISI Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $250.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $253.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.88.

TRV stock opened at $214.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.12. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Travelers Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,766,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $282,593,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

