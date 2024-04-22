Evercore ISI Trims Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Target Price to $123.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $136.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.86.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.22. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $232,205,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

