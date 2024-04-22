EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $20.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. B. Riley started coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

EVER stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $629.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.90. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,709 shares of company stock worth $7,658,766. 38.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 696,994 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,133 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 76,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

