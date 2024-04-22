Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $61.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

ES stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.75. 611,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,501. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

