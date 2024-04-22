Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

ES traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,266. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -226.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

