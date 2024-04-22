EVgo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 12,188 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 679% compared to the typical volume of 1,564 put options.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVGO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.68. 1,140,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,640. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. EVgo’s revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVGO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at $245,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,002 shares of company stock worth $234,693 over the last 90 days. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

