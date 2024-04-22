Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 150.43% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.