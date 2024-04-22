Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on EE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Excelerate Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

EE stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. Research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.