ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Citigroup

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXLS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

ExlService stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 221,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 1,301.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 79,606 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,922,000 after purchasing an additional 606,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 398.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 308,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 422.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,717 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

