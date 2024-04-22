Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,049. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,451.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 119,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114,881 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,689 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business's fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

